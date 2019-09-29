Sarees distribution brings joy to women, says Indrakaran

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that the government was distributing Bathukamma sarees to women to help them happily to celebrate the festival of flowers. He handed over the gifts to women in Nirmal on Sunday.

Indrakaran Reddy informed that all deserving women were being given the sarees and a total of 1.11 lakh gifts were being distributed in Nirmal Assembly constituency. He stated that 2.5 lakh sarees were granted for Nirmal district. As many as 30,580 sarees would be handed over to wone residing in the limits of Nirmal municipality alone, he added.

On Saturday evening, the Minister took part in Bathukamma celebrations kick started in Nirmal. He participated in feeding ceremony to infants and a special ceremony meant for pregnant women. He underlined health among the children and pregnant women. He said that the government was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of women. He was accompanied by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Koripelli Vijayalaxmi and Collector M Prashanti.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter