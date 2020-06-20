Sarfaraz Ahmed picks Dhoni as better cricketer over Gilchrist

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:23 pm

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed picked his counterpart from India Mahendra Singh Dhoni as better cricketer than Australia’s Adam Gilchrist.

The stumper, who was ousted after last year’s World Cup because of Pakistan’s poor show, made a comeback for the Pakistan’s tour of England. During a chat show, he was asked to pick one among Dhoni and Gilchrist as better cricketer. “MS Dhoni or Adam Gilchrist – A better cricketer?” Sarfaraz was asked during the interview. “MS Dhoni,” was the reply that came from Sarfaraz.

Gilchrist inflicted 905 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in his career while Dhoni has 829 dismissals to his name. The list is headed by Mark Boucher, who has 998 dismissals as a wicket-keeper. He also hoped to see India playing Pakistan more often in the future. “Of course, there is this thing that people from India and Pakistan are quite passionate about Cricket and have loads of love for the game. I have personally seen that there is a good friendship between Pakistani and Indian players. When I had gone to India in 2007 and when India came to Pakistan in 2008, I have even seen scenes when I have also seen players from both countries sit together and eat. But now, unfortunately, it is a scenario where-in we are not able to play matches, but I hope the situation improves and India and Pakistan are able to play cricket the way they used to.”

