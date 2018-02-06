Sari gowns, a modern twist

By | Published: 11:08 pm 8:44 pm

Draping a sari is truly an art. Struggling to set the pleats is a thing of the past — now the trend has changed. Young designers have come up with sari gowns which are stylish and elegant. A modern twist to the traditional sari, sari gowns can be carried off with ease.

It was none other than Shilpa Shetty who was first spotted in a golden sari gown at her wedding reception. It was truly a revolution as the others followed the suit. Not just Bollywood stars, even Hollywood actors like Paris Hilton, Hayden Panettiere have embraced this new style on the red carpet.

This trend seems to catching up in the city as well with more youngsters being spotted sporting sari gowns on several occasions. Talking about the new in-thing, city-based fashion designer Sindhuja Mupparam from Merakis The Ethnic Studio, throws lights on the fabrics and patterns that people can go for.

Easy & elegant

Kukatpally-based fashion designer Sindhuja says that sari gowns are in huge demand. “It is mostly youngsters who prefer to go with sari gown as they are easy to carry,” she says. As they are stylish, “sari gowns are the best choice for an evening party”, says the designer.

Fabrics

Sindhuja also shares that it is best to go for flowy fabrics like crape and chiffon. “Even in crape, it is better to opt for shiny crape, as it is one of the fast-moving fabrics in the fashion circles,” she adds. The fashion designer mentions that people can even go for net and raw silk combination for the sari gown.

Patterns

There are many patterns that people are opting for, be it a sari or a blouse. Sindhuja says that when it comes to saris, people can opt for ruffles or pleats. “Ruffles pattern is catching up fast and it really looks beautiful as well,” she adds. The fashion designer shares that bell hands and boat necks also go well with the sari gown.