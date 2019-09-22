Saroj, Varuni take top honours

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts Andan Nagar Welfare Association’s Saroj Siril and Gujarati Seva Mandal’s Varuni Jaiswal recorded contrasting victories to emerge champions in the men and women’s categories at the Second Dr MV Sridhar Memorial State Ranking Table Tennis tournament, organised by Hyderabad District Table Tennis Association, at the AWASA on Sunday.

In the men’s final, Saroj battled hard to go past MLR’s B Varun Shankar 4-3. But the women’s affair turned out to be a lopsided one as GSM’s Varun blanked Global Table Tennis Academy’s Raaga Niveditha 4-0 to take top honours. Meanwhile, LB Stadium’s Mohd Ali defeated Ali Mohd 4-1 for the youth boys title. In the girls section, HVS’ G Pranith denied Varuni Jaiswal a grand double by defeating her 4-2. In the junior boys section, MLR’s Jashan Sai got the better of hosts’ K Karthik 4-1 for the title.

Results: Final: Men: Saroj Siril (AWA) bt B Varun Shankar (MLR) (4-3) 12-10,8-11,3-11,11-6,11-5,6-11,11-7; Women: Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) bt B Raaga Niveditha (GTTA) (4-0) 11-3,11-9,11-5,11-4; Youth Boys: Mohd Ali (LBS) bt Ali Mohd (4-1) 11-5,8-11,11-5,11-6,11-7; Girls: G Pranitha (HVS) bt Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) (4-2) 12-10,11-9,9-11,6-11,11-9,13-11; Sub-junior girls: Palak G (GSM) bt Ananya Donekal (GSM) (4-1) 6-11,11-7,11-8,12-10,11-5 Junior Boys: Jashan Sai-Mlr bt S S K Karthik-Awa (4-1) 4-11,11-8,11-9,11-9,11-5.

