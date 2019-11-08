Saroornagar Police rescue abducted girl in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police rescued a minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a man on Wednesday. Yasa Sumanth Reddy of Korivenigudem village of Thipparthy mandal in Mahabubnagar had lured the girl, a class 10 student in a private school at Kothapet. Sumanth works in the school where the girl is studying. “On the pretext of love, Reddy managed to convince the girl to get Rs 5 lakh from home.

The money was kept by her father to purchase land. The girl took away the money at Reddy’s instance,” the Hayathnagar police said. On a complaint lodged by her parents, the police formed special teams and nabbed Sumanth. The girl was rescued from Mahabubnagar and handed over to her parents.

