Sarpanch acting as Maoist courier arrested in Kothagudem

By | Published: 7:04 pm

Kothagudem: Police arrested a sarpanch at Cherla in Kothagudem district for working as courier for the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Party. In a statement here on Saturday, Bhadrachalam ASP, Rajesh Chandra informed that the sarpanch called Karam Kanna Rao of Tippapuram in Cherla mandal was arrested during the evening hours of Friday. It was found that 30 year old Kanna Rao, acting at the Maoist leader’s directions, was mobilising villagers for the naxal meetings. He was also supplying medicines, essential commodities to the naxals. The sarpanch was produced before the court, the ASP said.

