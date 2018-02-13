Sarpanch killed in bomb blast in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:11 pm

Nalgonda: The vice Sarpanch of Chinthalapalem grama panchayat, Dharma Naik (45), was killed by unidentified persons who planted a country-made bomb under his bed at his residence at Nagarjunapeta thanda in Tirumalagiri (Sagar) mandal in Nalgonda.

The incident, which took place around Monday mid-night, created a flutter in the district as Naik belongs to the opposition Congress. Such was the intensity of the bomb that his body were scattered around the premises, police said.

Naik was sleeping in the portico of his house on ‘nulaka mancham,’ a traditional bed. The assailants reportedly placed the bomb under it and blew it up around midnight when he was fast asleep.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nagarjuna Sagar Area hospital for post-mortem. Dog squad was pressed into service and investigation is on.

Following the incident, a large police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.