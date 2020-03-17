Sarpanch suspended for misusing authority in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 12:50 am

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkata Rao has suspended (until further orders) the sarpanch of Tankara village of Hanvada mandal for misusing his authority for personal gains.

In a statement issued to media on Monday, District Collector S Venkata Rao has disclosed that Mende Acchanna, the sarpanch of Tankara village has laid-out a commercial venture in his agricultural land without any permission from gram panchayat and had sold the land with the help of a real estate businessman, causing loss to the village’s exchequer by evading taxes.

Apart from this, the sarpanch has also used water from the gram panchayat’s borewell at Kummarigeri meant for the villagers, for his own agricultural land and had occupied 1 acre 1 gunta government land in the village. Acchanna has also used the gram panchayat’s water tanker and tractor for his domestic purposes and has also been renting-them-out to others.

The disgraced sarpanch has also been selling the soil from the Pedda Cheruvu in the village for a price per trip to others and has been helping those villagers constructing new houses in the village by not levying taxes on them. Even in the graveyard works which were supposed to be carried-out through National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) by engaging wage seekers, Acchanna had used heavy machinery to do that work, resulting in labourers losing work under NREGS.

So based on the primary investigation and evidence available, as per the Section 37 (5) of the amended Panchayat Raj Act of 2018, District Collector S Venkata Rao has put sarpanch Mende Acchanna under suspension until further orders, until the investigation is completed.

