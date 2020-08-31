Sarpanches in Peddapalli warned of action under new PR Act

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Peddapalli: Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu on Monday warned sarpanches who were neglecting government programmes of action under the new Panchayat Raj Act.

The Chairman was speaking at a review meeting with officials to discuss the progress of Palle Pragathi, Haritha Haram, and construction of Rythu Vedikas. He spoke over the phone with sarpanches of some villages where the work on Rythu Vedikas and others was lagging behind.

Madhu said some sarpanches were neglecting the construction of Rythu Vedikas and targets fixed by the State government on village development programmes. Such sarpanches would be punished according to the new Panchayat Raj Act if they continue it further, he said.

The government had declared a cluster for every 5,000 acres, and there were 54 clusters in Peddapalli district. So, all 54 Rythu Vedikas should be completed by the end of September making them available for farmers by October, he instructed officials.

He asked the officials to complete the works by deploying additional labour and instructed mandal special officers to upload the progress of Rythu Vedikas to the government app. Stating that there was a need to take up electricity works at vedikas, he asked the officials to prepare proposals for erecting new poles.

Basic facilities such as dumping yards, graveyard, tractor, tanker, nurseries, palle prakruthi vanams, compost shed and others should be provided in every village. He wanted the officials to take steps to protect every sapling planted in villages as part of the sixth phase of Haritha Haram.

He asked the officials to make every village as a Haritha village by involving people. He was informed that against the 47.32-lakh target under this year’s green drive, a total of 42.09 lakh saplings were planted in the district by the Rural Development Department.

