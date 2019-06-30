Sarsala attack case: Heads begin to roll

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Kagaznagar: Heads began to roll on Sunday soon after the incident in which TRS leader Koneru Krishna Rao, brother of TRS MLA from Sirpur (T) constituency Koneru Konappa, was caught leading a mob attack on Forest Departrment officials in Sarsala village.

The widely shared videos of the incident prompted widespread condemnation of the incident. In the attack, a woman Forest Range Officer’s hand was fractured and several other women officers of the department sustained injuries.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership cracked the whip on Krishna who was told to resign from his Zilla Parishad Territorial Committee membership as well as the ZPTC vice-chairman’s post.

Though he followed the reported instructions, in his resignation letter, he said he was doing so as a protest against the alleged use of force against tribals by Forest Department officials to evict them from land for which they had ROFR pattas.

Koneru Krishna and his follower, Burra Pocham, were later arrested by the police. Meanwhile, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy ordered the suspension of Kagaznagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer P Sambaiah and Kagaznagar Rural Police Station Inspector Venkatesham for dereliction of duty.

The Forest Department staff had earlier informed the police officials of their plan to evict the reported encroachers at Sarsala village, though around 20 policemen accompanied them to the spot, they reportedly just watched the attack from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Konappa, said Krishna resigned from the posts of ZP vice-chairperson and ZPTC membership. The resignations were submitted to District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu. Konappa said his brother resigned from the posts in protest against the “high-handedness of Forest Department officials against tribals” in the Sasarla village incident.

Koneru Krishna defends himself

Koneru Krishna Rao, brother of Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa and district Zilla Parishad vice chairman-elect, in the eye of a storm over a mob attack allegedly he led against a Forest Range Officer in Sarsala village, refuted the charges.

Speaking to reporters here, Krishna said: “Forest Department officials were harassing tribal farmers by beating them up. They also injured a girl by crushing her with their jeep.”

Krishna accused Forest Department officials of forcibly trying to take over land being cultivated by some tribals of Sarsala village in Kaghaznagar mandal. “The department officials began attacking farmers when they refused to hand over the land. They terrorised the tribals by ploughing through agriculture fields in which some seeds were sown on Saturday. They have been harassing the tribals for a month,” Krishna said.

He also claimed that he, along with some others, reached the spot when farmers sought their support after the foresters “destroyed the fields and attacked the farmers.” He said the farmers were given pattas, land ownership certificates under Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act, 2006. He added the officials could carry out consultations with the farmers and resolve the issue amicably.

KTR condemns attack on forest officer

Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president KT Rama Rao condemned what he called “atrocious behaviour of Koneru Krishna who attacked a forest officer who was doing her job,” in Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad district on Sunday. “He has been arrested and a case booked already; no one is above law of the land,’ Rama Rao tweeted.

Indrakaran asks people not to take law into their own hands

Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy slammed the attack on a woman Forest Range Officer in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday and said action would be taken against all those involved in the attack after an inquiry.

Prominently figuring in the attack was Koneru Krishna, the brother of TRS MLA from Sirpur (T) constituency, Koneru Konappa, a party colleague of the Forest Minister. In a statement, Indrakaran Reddy said he strongly condemns the attack and expressed anguish at the event.

“If anyone has any difficulties, they should bring these to the attention of the Government and not take law into their own hands,” Indrakaran Reddy said.

IFSOA demands strict action against the miscreants

The Telangana State chapter of the Indian Forest Officers Association (IFSA) demanded the strictest of action against all those who were involved in Sunday’s attack on a woman Forest Range Officer in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

In a statement, the IFSOA said it condemns the incident in the strongest of terms and it demands the government to take immediate action against attackers.

Association president Swargam Srinivas said IFS officers in the State would always stand by their colleagues in the Forest Department. “The Department will pursue the case with the police to ensure the culprits are punished,” he said.

Foresters take out rally

The employees of Forest Department took out a rally in Kaghaznagar town on Sunday evening, condemning the incident and demanded action against TRS leader Koneru Krishna Rao for assaulting a woman FRO of Kaghaznagar Forest Range.

Stating that it was a deplorable incident, a forest officer, said: “It is not an attack against an officer, but on Telangana government itself. It is shameful that policemen, who are supposed to protect law and order, did not try to stop the assault. Women foresters were abused with filthy language by the attackers,” a forest officer said.

The forest officials working in various divisions reached Kaghaznagar and took part in the rally. They sought stern action against the perpetrators, and asked authorities concerned to ensure safety of forest officials in the field.

The forest officials from erstwhile Adilabad district and other parts of the State have been planning to stage a protest in front of Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

TGOs warn of eroding confidence among staff

Telangana Gazzetted Officers Association joined those criticising the attack on a woman forest officer and several of her women colleagues in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and demanded stringent action against all the culprits involved in the attack.

The TGO State executive committee held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the attack and after that, issued a statement saying such attacks, if left unpunished, would undermine the confidence of Government staff and would result in poor performance ultimately affecting governance in the State.

The meeting was attended by TGO Association office-bearers V Mamatha, A Satyanarayana, Ravinder Kumar, G Venkateswarulu, Krishna Yadav and Venkataiah, among others.

Oppn parties attack government

The Congress and BJP on Sunday launched scathing attacks against the State government over the Sarsala village incident in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in which a TRS leader was implicated for leading a mob that attacked and injured women officers of the Forest Department.

In a statement, Telagnana Pradesh Congress Committee, president, N Uttam Kumar Reddy described the incident as “utterly deplorable” and called on the people to condemn the incident in one voice.

“This is an example of jungle raj in the State,” Uttam said, adding that the incident was yet another example of how law and order had collapsed in the State. “Is the Chief Minister watching what is happening?”

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said the incident was a reflection of how politics had been criminalised in the State by the ruling party.

He said the government owes an explanation to the people about the incident and added that “this was just one example of TRS leaders taking law into their own hands.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter