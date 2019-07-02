Sarsala attack: Coordination committees to be formed in districts

By | Published: 1:28 am

Hyderabad: Sunday’s attack on Kaghaznagar Forest Officer Chole Anitha and her staff by Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson Koneru Krishna and his supporters in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district has prompted police officials to set up coordination committees in each district to prevent such incidents in future.

The District Collector, the Superintendent of Police (SPs) and the District Forest Officer would be the members of the committee. The panel members would discuss the mechanism to be adopted before entering the areas especially those in dispute.

Instructions have also been issued to the district SPs to provide necessary security to Forest officials who visit such areas as part of their duty. Instructions have been issued to organise the forthcoming Haritha Haram in the presence of the police.

Senior police officials reviewed the situation here on Tuesday after the attack on Anitha and other staff.

