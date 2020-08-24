Sarvai Papanna inspires many: Marri

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said the sacrifices and leadership of Sarvai Sardar Papanna Goud continues to inspire many even in the present generation.

Bowenpally Gouda Sangam installed the statue of Sardar Pappanna Goud at Ward No.1 in Secunderabad Cantonment Board. Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, Telangana Legislative Council former Chairman Swamy Goud and others participated in the programme.

Addressing on the occasion, Reddy said Sardar Pappanna Goud fought bravely against the atrocities on the poor and suppressed sections of society and ensured their wellbeing. He is the “Brave King of Telangana”, he added.

