Sarvam Thaala Mayam: A well crafted story

By | Published: 7:33 pm

It is said that the Mahabharata is such a well crafted story that it has every possible plot element. One such plot element is the underdog rising beyond all odds and this movie is a classic case of an underdog Peter Jackson, who steadily rises breaking societal barriers to become a Carnatic musician.

A common perception exists in the society that the world of carnatic music is riddled with classism and casteism, where only upper class and upper caste people thrive. This movie explores those themes and follows how he overcomes all odds stacked against him through sheer determination and hard work.

Peter (G.V. Prakash) is everything that a chichora is, he gets into fights, skips exams to watch his favorite star’s movies and beats the dappu in celebration in front of theatres, hangs out with other seemingly good for nothing people but it all changes when he happens to witness a veteran mridangam player Ramasastry (Nedumudi Venu) at a kutcheri and he sets out in an Ekalavya-esque way to learn carnatic music.

Peter’s father Jackson is an expert mridangam maker but owing to their caste background, he doesn’t go beyond making the instruments though he wants to play the instrument too.

The film explores casteism and classism in a not-very-subtle way. Also, the beauty of the film is how it uses symbology to portray casteism as gates are literally closed on Peter’s face and he is not allowed inside temples and more. The film also explores internalised caste hierarchies as there’s a scene where the father tells Peter that they should remain where they are and not try to equate themselves with the upper castes.

There are a few movies that question the status quo and portray staunch orthodox characters breaking the norms and changing with the times and this film does the same. Ramasastry also evolves from being a feudal minded teacher who refuses to shake hands believing that shaking hands might injure his hand (which, again, is also a subtle way in which untouchability is explored in this film) to someone who realises that he should adapt and evolve with the times.

The way this movie tackles it all is testimony to the director’s storytelling expertise and not much needs to be said about it. The actors fit their roles perfectly and do justice to their roles, especially the veteran actor Venu, who perfectly nails the character of a seasoned Carnatic musician.

But, the star of the movie is the one person who isn’t seen in this film at all and without whom this movie would not have had the punch – A. R. Rahman. The Academy Award winning music director delivers a powerful soundtrack and it is really hard to not tap your feet and your fingers throughout the movie and later too.

Just go watch the movie!