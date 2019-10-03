Sarvodaya International remembers Bapu

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The Sarvodaya International Telangana/AP Chapter on Wednesday celebrated their 20th Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations in the Old City at Urdu Muskan near Charminar.

The venue was packed to capacity with students from Minority Education Institutions of the State. Speaking on the occasion, A K Khan stressed on one of the most important aspects of the Mahatma — adherence to truth. He advised the next generation to live in harmony.

The program started with the recital of favourite hymns by the choir of St John’s Church followed by Dua by students of Safdariya Girls High School and two favourite bhajans including Vaishnava Janato by Smita Madav. Nine children from Telangana Minority Residential School presented a street play ‘Gandhi Ki Khoj’.

L Ravichander informed the house that in an inner district essay writing and painting competition for children in minority schools, as many as 6,300 participated earlier and 34 children from Smita Madav and Ensemble performed a dance ballet named ‘Sphurti’. About 200 copies of Gandhi’s autobiography were distributed at the event.

