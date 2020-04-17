Sarvodaya Mitra Mandali distributes groceries to needy in Warangal

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Warangal Urban: Sarvodaya Mitra Mandali, a voluntary organisation founded by Dasyam Abhinav Bhaskar, handed over groceries and other essentials to 300 families of Ramannapet in 24th division in the city on Friday.

Additional DCP K Venkatalaxmi has handed over the kits to the people at a programme organised at a functional hall and appreciated the organisers for maintaining social distancing. She also handed over Rs 25,000 donation to the organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, one of the organisers Abhilash Amancha said that they are going to distribute essential commodities to some more people.

“We have already distributed groceries to 300 needy families, distributed cooked food for around 200 destitute and 200 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits worth Rs 1.5 lakh to the doctors of the MGM Hospital,” he added.

