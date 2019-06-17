Sasank to lead SSGF India

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: Wicket-keeper batsman Sasank Reddy has been named captain of the SSGF India T20 team for the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Junior International Cricket League to be held at Ashwin Sports Arena, Rampally. SSGF India and USA will play three One Day matches and 2 T20s from June 18 to 23.

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy, grandson of former Andhra Pradesh CM Dr Marri Chenna Reddy inaugurated the tournament. The event was attended by former AP cricketer and selector Ashwin Kumar and Dr Faheem Uddin Khaja, principal, Crescent Model English School and secretary, School Sports & Games Federation.

Teams: SSGF INDIA (T20s): Sasank Reddy (C&WK), M Kartikeya M (Vice-captain), B Ambarish (WK), Neelesh Hajari, Yash, Sumeet, Varshik, A Rakshith, G Sravan, Abhiramanujan, Asim Mohammed, SA Aziz Hussain; Coach: Sandeep Mishra.

SSGF One Day team: Satya Pranav (C), Sai Teja (Vice-captain), Kiran (WK), Dhanush, Praneeth, Ritvik, Rahul Reddy, Rohan, Jai Krishna, Nimesh, Vikhyat, Chetan; Coach: Ashwin Kumar.

USA: Viraj Vaghela (C), Ishaan Roy (Vice-captain), Sean Medcalfe (WK), K Abhiram, R Yash, Samanyu Vemuri, Rishi Pandey, S Ateendra, K Danush, Dhruv.

