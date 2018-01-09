Satavahana University students shocked by ‘out of syllabus’ questions

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Karimnagar: Degree first year students of Satavahana University complained that about 50 per cent of the questions in the Telugu first semester examination was out of syllabus. Though the syllabus of Telugu subject was changed for the academic year 2017-18, except objective questions, a majority of the questions were from old syllabus. A total of 21,666 students studying B.A, B.Com, BSc, BBM courses in different degree colleges affiliated to the Satavahana University attended second language (Telugu) examination in 50 centers on Monday.

Of the 80 marks, questions for 46 marks were out of syllabus, students said. Shocked after seeing questions appeared from old syllabus, students informed the matter to examiners who asked the students to answer questions they knew. Managements of some of the colleges had also contacted the university authorities and enquired about the matter. They were assured by the university officials that the students would be provided grace marks, it is learnt.

According to university sources, lack of coordination between Board of Studies Committee (Telugu) and university examination branch was the main reason for the mistake. BOS Committee, which is stationed at Hyderabad, changed two chapters ‘Sandulu’ and ‘Samasalu’ for the academic year 2017-18 but they had not served the new syllabus copy to the controller of examinations. Teaching faculty of the university, on the condition of anonymity said that after printing, the question papers were not sent back to concern departments for proofreading. There was a possibility to find out mistakes if the proofreading was done, he opined.

When sought his clarification, Controller of Examinations, Satavahana University, Vannala Ramesh said that the mix up was due to communication gap. BOS has changed the syllabus but not informed the same to examination branch. Informing to double the marks of validity questions, Ramesh said that the committee, which would be constituted to look into the matter, will take a decision.