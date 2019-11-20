Sathguru innovation fund commits $4 million to Telluris

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:45 pm 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors commits investment up to $4 million for minority holding in Telluris Biotech India, an early stage life sciences company focused on bringing to market path-breaking environment sensitive biological control products for the dreaded plant root knot and cyst nematode related disease complexes.

The proprietary biological and bio-molecular products have potential to provide significant savings to crop growers.

Commenting on the investment, Venu Polineni, founder of Telluris Biotech India said, “Our foray to markets will provide unparalleled environment-friendly biocontrol and biomolecular products to farmers in India and elsewhere who face severe challenges from the root knot, cyst nematodes and plant root pathogens. Our extensive research-based innovative solutions will result in the farmers’ efforts to protect their crops and enhance yield significantly”

“Our investment in Telluris is a contribution towards sustainable agriculture with science-based solutions that can provide true health and environment benefit to growers. We perceive the opportunity for Telluris to provide gains to growers through their pipeline of products that are uniquely positioned to application in wide range of crops,” said Krishna Kumar, chairman of Sathguru Catalysers.

Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund is India focused investment fund sponsored by Sathguru Management Consultants. The fund invests in innovation-driven growth ventures with the potential to transform the farm produce and market-ready food products.

