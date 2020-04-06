Satires on Modi’s call to turn off lights anti-social: KCR

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Describing certain social media jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the nation — to turn off lights for nine minutes and light lamps — as “anti-social”, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said lighting of lamps was nothing but an act of expressing solidarity that should not be trivialised.

The Chief Minister recalled that he had called for similar acts of solidarity during the separate Statehood movement. “I gave hundreds of such calls, including the ringing of bells to bring people together on one particular issue, and finally, Telangana was achieved through such acts of togetherness of people,” he said.

He said the Prime Minister, who gave the call for the Janata Curfew and lighting of lamps, was not just a person but an institution and every Indian should respect such a unifying call. “It is atrocious, cruel and unsavoury to make fun of the Prime Minister. One must respect the calls given by the Chief Minister and District Collectors as they are also not individuals but institutions,” he added.

Appealing to intellectuals, writers and media to take the society forward by giving positive suggestions at the time of war against the pandemic, the Chief Minister said the need of the hour was people of great integrity with concern for the nation. “There are two poor women in our State that have donated rice and cash for the families less fortunate than them. I want to honour them one day. The country needs people like that, not these unscrupulous elements,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the need of the hour was people who bring the people of the country together than playing blame games over the bodies of the Coronavirus victims. Blaming a vernacular paper of spreading canards against the State government, the Chief Minister said that he was pained by the article that says that the State is not providing personal protection equipment to doctors.

“I will not be tolerating these kinds of misinformation. The State has over 40,000 kits ready, another 5 lakh kits are in pipeline and one lakh masks are ready to be distributed among the medical staff. I call these people anti-nationals and the culprits will have to face the music after the lockdown is lifted,” he warned.

