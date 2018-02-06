Satisfying to work with Scott Cooper, says Christian Bale

By | Published: 11:11 am

Los Angeles: Actor Christian Bale enjoyed working with Scott Cooper on ‘Hostiles’, and says he likes the way the director gives attention to the character in the script.

“I like working with Scott, I really like his films a great deal. I love working with him, it’s satisfying. He seems to like what I do,” Bale said in a statement.

“The thing that I like about him is that it is so character driven for him, he is very uncompromising his will in a very, very good way and I like this working relationship where he’ll just let me, kind of, go for it,” he added.

The film, set in 1892, stars Christian Bale as a captain who agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back home to tribal lands. The journey takes Bale and his detail from New Mexico to the grasslands of Montana. ‘Hostiles’ is based on an original manuscript by the late Donald Stewart.

It is directed by Scott Cooper from his own script, and also stars Rosamund Pike, Q’orianka Kilcher, Adam Beach, Rory Cochrane, Ben Foster, Jesse Plemons, Jonathan Majors and Timothee Chalamet.

Brought to India by PVR Pictures, ‘Hostiles’ will release in India on February 16.

On the cast, Christian Bale said: “Scott (did the casting) so bloody well, there’s really bloody good actors on this, I’ve enjoyed so much. Everybody saw it different, nobody disappointed. It was really, really, really great, so much fun.”