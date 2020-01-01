SATS awaits report on flood light towers of LB Stadium

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: It’s been over eight months since one of the four flood light towers at the Lal Bahadur Stadium came down crashing due to heavy winds that resulted in a death of a GST official and injury to another in April in 2019. The flood light towers, once an iconic structure visible from a distance, had created panic among the people.

Concerns were raised over the remaining three towers and the strength to withstand strong winds in case of rains. However, the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) officials revealed that the day after one of the towers was felled by the wind, they have strengthened the remaining three.

“Soon after the tower collapsed, we called the JNTU engineering team and they looked into the structures. We have strengthened it. We replaced bolts wherever necessary and painted them. Right now they are strong. We have written to the engineering team three days ago for the evaluation again. Once they come here and see them, we will decide on the future course of action,” said Deepak, deputy executive Engineer, SATS.

The flood light towers were constructed in the year 1991 for the pre-Olympic football matches in the city. The centre had funded for the towers and since then, the stadium hosted several matches. But after 29 years, the towers remain a concern. “Generally the life span of these towers will be around 50 years if we maintain them regularly. But with not many matches going on now, there was no proper maintenance and that must be the reason of the towers to fall. The towers have to be serviced every three years. They have to be protected from rains and rust. So we have to paint them to keep them intact,” added Deepak.

He further revealed that if the engineering team from JNTU gives clean chit to these three towers, they might go forward with building the fourth tower. “It all depends. If the existing structures are good we will build the fourth one. But the government has to agree for that and grant the funds for the reconstruction of the tower. I don’t think the government has allotted anything to it yet. We have also sent them a proposal to upgrade the LB Stadium. We are yet to get a response. With no budget, the government might go for public private partnership. Some of the land can be given for commercial purpose and can build or upgrade the stadium” he pointed out.

Ravi Kumar, LB stadium administrator, added that the structures are outdated. “It was constructed long ago. This is an outdated model. Now we have a single tower flood lights. This old model tower is taking a lot of space as well. Maintaining these towers also is a problem. No one expected the tower to collapse because of the rains,” he said.

With hardly any international and national events being conducted at LB Stadium, the usage of the towers has been very limited excepting for non-sporting activities that are held here at regular basis.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.