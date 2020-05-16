SATS chairman distributes essentials to Brahmin community

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: To provide succour to Brahmins and temple priests facing hardships due to the lockdown, Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy arranged essential kits for 150 Brahmins here on Friday.

The kits which comprised essential commodities, fruits and vegetables were handed over at Brahmin Parishad Endowments office, Boggulkunta through Advisor to State government KV Ramana Chary.

Information Commissioner Shankar Naik, Mighty Sports director Nanda Pande and others were present on the occasion.

