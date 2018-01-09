SATS chairman inaugurates boxing camp

By | Published: 5:04 pm

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy inaugurated the special boxing coaching camp at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Ramaiah, who is a former Indian Army boxer, was recently appointed as coach for this camp. He hails from Kalwakurthy.

On this occasion, NYKS vice Chairman, Perala Shekar Rao, Venugopal, DYSO, Saroornagar, Venkateshwar Rao attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy goaded the young boxers to do improve their skills and get National and International level medals.