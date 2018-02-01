SATS Chairman urges CS to allocate Rs 700 cr for sports

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Chairman of Sports of Authority of Telangana State (SATS), Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy on Thursday met Chief Secretary, Shailendra Kumar Joshi and urged him to allocate Rs 700 crore for sports in the State budget for 2018-19.

The Chairman of SATS said that the funding will go a long way in meeting various requirements aimed at improving sports infrastructure in the State.

There is a need to set-up sports hostels, academies, organise coaching camps and international sporting events in the State. To take up such activities, there is a need for adequate funding, the SATS Chairman said.

Exclusive allocation of funds in the budget will enable in developing sports infrastructure in individual constituencies and provide cash incentives to outstanding sportspersons in the State, he said.

“The Chief Secretary has agreed to look into the matter favourably and increase the sports budget during the year 2018-19,” Venkateshwar Reddy in a press release said.