SATS chief felicitates Marri Laxman Reddy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy felicitated Marri Laxman Reddy, chairman, MLRIT, at LB Stadium on Saturday.

Laxman Reddy, along with 50 cyclists from Hyderabad Cycling Group, took a halt at the LB Stadium to meet SATS chairman after their 50-km ride from Suchitra to Charminar and return.

Lauding Laxman Reddy, the SATS chairman said that the latter was inspiring many young cyclists with his dedication towards fitness.

He also said that at the age of 75, Laxman Reddy was maintaining physical fitness and also helping enthusiasts by donating cycles. He further said everyone should take inspiration from Laxman Reddy and focus on maintaining fitness to stay healthy.

