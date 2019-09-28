SATS chief felicitates TS athletes in Delhi

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy felicitated Telangana gymnast Budda Aruna Reddy, boxer Nikhat Zareen and cyclist M Tanishq at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Aruna Reddy is in the Indian camp for the upcoming Gymnastics World Championships while Nikhat Zareen is training for the upcoming qualifying tournaments for Olympics.

Meanwhile, State cyclist Tanishq is set to compete in the selection trials for the Indian team that will participate in the Asian Cycling Championship in Seoul, South Korea from October 17. Venkateshwar Reddy hoped that these Telangana athletes would win medals in their upcoming events and bring glory to the State of Telangana.

