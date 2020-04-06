SATS chief, Nikhat Zareen distribute ration to poor

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chief A Venkateshwar Reddy and international boxer from the State Nikhat Zareen have distributed ration to poor women, at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Inspired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and K T Rama Rao, SATS chief decided to help the poor by distributing groceries to poor people for one week. Monday was the first day of the distribution. “With coronavirus outbreak, there are many poor people who were affected. From our side, we want to help them by providing them groceries for three days. We will continue this programme for one week,” Venkateshwar Reddy said.

Nikhat Zareen also lauded the efforts by the officials. Gunfoundry Corporator Mrs Mamata Gupta, Mighty Sports Director and social activist Nanda Pandey, TRS leaders Vishal and others were present at the distribution programme.

