SATs range to be refurbished: Gagan Narang

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Gagan Narang, the London Olympic bronze medallist, is all excited with the young shooting talent in the country that has been making big mark in world competitions. The veteran city shooter is all the more happy that his Gun For Glory academy has produced three champions in Elavenil Valerivan, Esha Singh and Dhanush Srikanth already.

While the last two-named are slowly and steadily climbing the ladder with some outstanding performances in the junior category, Elavenil has already become the world No.1 in women’s 10m air rifle event. “She has made effortless transition from the junior to the senior circuit. She is a champion shooter. Her mind is like a F1 car. She is in top shape and she is an exciting prospect for the country,’’ said Narang.

Incidentally, the Ahmedabad-based shooter was in Hyderabad and Narang took her to State IT Minister KT Rama Rao. “Since she was here I took her to the minister. He was very happy to receive her,’’ said Narang.

On his interaction with the minister, Narang said that his immediate priority was to refurbish the shooting range at Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) shooting at Hyderabad Central University. “We want to start shooting activity by refurbishing the shooting range. We are installing Rs 1.5 crore worth equipment in the range. The minister has readily agreed to help us in this project,’’ he said.

The 36-year-old former World champion said he plans to conduct Chief Minister’s Cup in Hyderabad next year. ”It will have some top shooters of the country participating in this tournament. The State shooters will get an opportunity to get a good exposure. We have some young talent in the state. That is something excited any shooting followers,’’ he said.

According to Narang, shooting is the biggest hope for India in Olympics. “See the number of Indians who have qualified for the next year’s Tokyo Olympics. We have some wonderful talent in the country. It is all about encouraging the young talent with the facilities and equipment. I think in short span our academy has able to contribute in producing some young shooters, who are bringing glory to the country. I’m also impressed with the way our state shooters _ Esha and Dhanush _ are shaping up. They have already made a made mark in junior tournaments, both in domestic and international tournaments. It is a good sign and it gives me a lot of encouragement to promote shooting in a big way,’’ said Narang, who is part of the 13-member expert panel of Draft National code for good governance in sport.

