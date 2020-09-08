SATS seeks Azhar’s help to develop cricket

The SATS chief submitted a letter asking Azharuddin to take the initiative to give more affiliations to clubs and teams in districts on par with the clubs in twin cities

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy called on Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin and sought his help in developing the game of cricket in districts.

The SATS chief submitted a letter asking Azharuddin to take the initiative to give more affiliations to clubs and teams on par with the clubs in twin cities.

“The cricket in 33 districts of Telangana is still unorganized and HCA has to give affiliation to all the 33 districts and develop the game from grassroots level. We will also be happy if HCA takes the initiative to give more affiliations to clubs and teams in the districts. I also request you to take stringent measures to curb corruption in HCA,” he wrote in the letter.

