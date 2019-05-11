SATS to felicitate achievers

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) has decided to felicitate national and international medal winners from the State on the occasion of the State Formation Day on June 2, according to chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy. State Sports Minister Srinivas Goud, Principal Secretary Partha Sarathi, SATS VC and MD Diniakar Babu and several other Ministers are expected to take part in the programme to be held at Lal Bahadur Stadium on June 2. All the district level champions will also be felicitated by the respective district associations.

“This is the first time that such a felicitation programme is happening after the formation of Telangana. All the associations related to the Olympic Games and senior sportspersons and coaches should get involved with us to make this programme successful,” Venkateshwar Reddy Said.

