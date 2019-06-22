Sattekalapu Satteya turns 50

By | Published: 12:45 am 4:14 pm

Written and director by veteran director K Balachander, Sattekalapu Satteya was released on June 19, 1969. It was, later, remade and directed by Balachander himself, in Tamil as Patham Pasali (1970), in Hindi as Mastana (1970) and in Kannada as Manku Thimma.

As the film completes its golden jubilee, we got in touch with the film’s heroine Rajasree, who shares her experiences during those times. “It feels like yesterday that I did this movie and took the ‘100 days’ shield,” shares Rajasree with joy.

Born and brought up in an orthodox family, Rajasree never thought that she would make into films. “Though we stayed in Madras, as my mother tongue is Telugu, I used to go to Andhra School where Telugu was taught. There, most of the film stars – like K Ragavendra Rao’s father Prakash Rao, G Varalakshmi, Manimala and many more – were my seniors. And most of the Telugu people stayed in the same locality,” says Rajasree who had renowned actors, including Jamuna, Allu Ramalingaiah, Chalam and others, as neighbours.

“Once, when a shooting was taking place at Jamuna’s place, our relatives, who came to see us, wanted to see the shooting. So, we all went to Jamuna’s home, then, KN Dhandayuthapani Pillai master and others saw me there and felt that I was good-looking and gave me a small part in the film as the childhood character of Jamuna,” says Rajasree. Her first film was made into three languages as Nagula Chavathi, Naga Panchami and Naga Devathe. After that, she played many child characters like Kuchela and Ramadasu. And then, there was no looking back.

Rajasree believes that K Balachander is a brand for unconventional themes and hard-hitting contemporary subject matter, where women are shown as bold and independent, with the story usually revolving around them. Before Sattekalapu Satteya, she worked with K Balachender in Tamil and Telugu movies. When he offered her this role, she accepted it without any second thoughts.

“I was paired opposite Sobhan Babu in this movie; I also acted in his debut movie Shabari, and we share a very good bond. Our duet number Nannu Evaro Thakiri was a big hit during those days. I can recollect an incident that took place during our shoot. There were only two scenes that were pending for a movie, and Sobhan Babu was a person who would wind up his schedule on time. He would never stay back for a night shoot; when I requested him to finish off the two scenes, he said that his glamour would be damaged, his eyes would go in and cheeks would come out. I told him as women we are the ones who have to think of all those things. Finally, I guess I managed to convince him and we completed that song in a night shoot,” laughs Rajasree, who will be receiving ‘Kalaimamani’ award from Tamil Nadu Government this year.

The film Sattekalapu Satteya features Chalam, Sobhan Babu, Rajasri, Roja Ramani, Gummadi, S Varalakshmi, Satyanarayana and Vijaya Lalitha in important roles. And music was scored by MS Vishwanathan. “Chalam has done an excellent role in this film. He was a very kind person and a wonderful actor. Except in one movie, in all others, Chalam played the role of my brother,” concludes Rajasree who acted in 200 movies in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada Malayalam and Hindi.

Aggi Barata

In a Kingdom Amaravathi, ruled by King Amarasimha (Mikkilineni), Gajapathi (SV Ramadas) a chief commander’s intention is to marry the princess Vasavi (Rajasree) and grab the kingdom. Gajapathi tries to kill Amarasimha, but he is secretly protected and hidden in a cave. A young warrior Raja (NT Rama Rao) suspects Gajapathi’s dual face and saves the king along with the kingdom.

This movie was released in 1966. Telugu swashbuckling adventure fantasy film produced and directed by B. Vittalacharya music by Vijaya Krishna Murthy under the Sri Vital Combines banners.

Preminchi Choodu

Preminchi Choodu is a 1965 Telugu comedy film, produced by V. Venkateswarlu under the Padmasri Pictures banner and directed by P. Pullaiah. It stars Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jaggaiah, Rajasree, and Kanchana in lead roles and music composed by Master Venu. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Kaadhalikka Neramillai (1964) which was remade in Hindi as Pyar Kiye Jaa, in Kannada as Preethi Madu Thamashe Nodu and in Marathi as Dhoom Dhadaka.

Buchabbai (Relangi) the proprietor of an estate has two daughters Kanchanamala & Ratnamala (Kanchana & Rajasree) and a son Varahala Raju (Chalam), whose life ambition to direct a movie. In the city, Kanchanamala loves a handsome guy Srinivasa Rao(Jaggaiah), son of a big contractor Subbarayudu (Gummadi). After completing their studies Kanchana & Ratna returns back when they have a petty quarrel with a young guy Ranga Rao (Akkineni Nageswara Rao), who works as an assistant manager in their estate.So, they influence Buchabbai to terminate him from the service.

There onwards, the story talks about many humorous twists and turns when Ranga and Vasu fool’s Buchabbai and succeed in marrying his daughters.