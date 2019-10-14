Satwalekar excited by his new role in HCA

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:10 pm

Hyderabad: After retiring early in 2001, Parth Satwalekar comes back into the game, but in a new role as male representative to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) apex council as per the new Lodha Committee reforms. The cricketer-turned-dentist defeated former veteran keeper Mirza Faiyaz Baig 48-21 in the two-way contest.

The former all-rounder, who played in 12 matches from 1999 to 2001, said it is a debut of different kind. “This is a different role. It is as big as my debut in first class cricket. I never expected to win by such a margin but I’m humbled by the verdict,’’ said Satwalekar.

Satwalekar, who made 89 in his debut Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka, is keen to improve the cricket ambience in the association. “The season has already started. I don’t want to disturb much and we will try to tweak a few things for the good of the game, like having selections on time. We will try to have more preparatory camps. All these things should be done in a more organised way,’’ he said.

The cricketer and dentist said he will focus on improving on the system. “It is a new concept and for somebody who has already played and experienced the system, it will come in handy while being present in the selection process of coaches and players. There can be better inputs than from a non-player and that is what the Lodha Committee reforms wanted it. The player should be there because he had gone through the system.’’

Satwalekar said he is excited that former Mohammad Azharuddin is the president of the HCA. “I’m excited that I will meet Azharuddin as president of the association. Azzu bhai was the first to call me last night. I will talk to him and discuss in depth about the game.’’

