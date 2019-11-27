Satwik-Chirag, Sameer crash out in Badminton tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 pm 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Third seed Kidambi Srikanth sailed past Russia’s Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian P Kashyap in the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament in Lucknow on Wednesday. Meanwhile, it was curtains for second-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as the duo went down to China’s Di Zi Jian and Wang Chang 12-21, 21-23 in a match which lasted 39 minutes.

In the men’s singles, fifth-seeded Indian shuttler Sameer Varma went down to fellow compatriot Ajay Jayaram 15-21, 21-18, 21-13. However, Hyderabad’s Vanshika Kapila and Poorvi Singh advanced into the second round in the women’s mixed doubles category. The duo downed Daksha Gautam and Parassa Baqvi in straight games 21-18, 21-14 to make it to the next round.

Earlier, Srikanth prevailed 21-12 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee. Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen, who won the Scottish Open last week, also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition. B Sai Praneeth toiled hard before registering a 21-16 22-20 victory over Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkarnain in the first round.

In the women’s competition, Ashmita Chaliha advanced after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16 21-16 in a 32-minute contest. Spain’s fourth-seeded Carolina Marin also made a winning start after beating Linda Aerchiri 21-16 21-11 in a lop-sided contest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .