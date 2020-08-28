Satwiksairaj Rankireddy tests covid positive, goes into self-isolation

By | Published: 12:33 am 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: Indian doubles badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy revealed that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus recently. The shuttler, along with his doubles partner Chirag Shetty, has been nominated for Arjuna award recently and was invited to participate in the virtual ceremony scheduled for August 29.

As part of protocol, he underwent Covid-19 test before travelling to Hyderabad for the ceremony. But he is now disappointed that he would miss the award ceremony and disclosed that he was following all precautionary measures and isolated himself at home.

“I underwent a rapid antigen test on August 23 and my results came back positive. So I went for the RT-PCR test at the government facility in Amalapuram on August 25 and got the results today (Thursday). My results came back positive but I have no symptoms at all. So I have been in isolation for the last few days. The good thing is none of my close contacts have tested positive. My parents, friends and others with whom I have come in contact have tested negative,” he told to Telangana Today.

He further added that he was not sure how he had contracted the virus. “I haven’t gone out for training too for the past one week as I haven’t got time to train since we had visitors coming to my house to congratulate me for the Arjuna award. I don’t think I got from them as my parents tested negative. I am not sure how I got it,” he said.

The promising shuttler said that they are avoiding visitors and informing their relatives and friends not to visit them. “My parents and I are in isolation at home now. I will undergo the tests again in a couple of days. If I test negative, I will start training at home and thereafter will travel to Hyderabad to resume my training at the academy,” he added. He rued that he would miss the award function badly since it was his first recognition.

