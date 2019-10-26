Satyajit Ray is one of my heroes, says Ari Aster

By | Published: 4:19 pm

Everyone knows Ari Aster as a Hollywood filmmaker who specialises in horror films such as “Hereditary”. Few are aware of the fact that the young American filmmaker is a diehard fan of the late Oscar-winning Indian legend Satyajit Ray. He says Ray’s films inspired him to visit India.

“I am enjoying it here. I have never been to India before. I grew up obsessed with the movies of Satyajit Ray. He is one of my heroes and after watching his films, I wanted to come to India,” Aster said on the sidelines of the ongoing Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star.

Aster’s new folk-horror film “Midsommar” was screened at the Jio MAMI festival this year in the After Dark section. “I was very excited to be invited (to the Jio MAMI festival). It’s an amazing place and the people are great. I was made to feel very welcome,” he shared.

Talking about India, he said: “I love Indian food. I also love the Indian audiences. They engage so intensely with films.” Aster looks impressed by the response “Midsommar” received at the festival. “I need to interact with more people who saw the film to have a full picture of how it played here.

But, people have been very enthusiastic and they engage at a very deep level. They have come to me with very smart and thoughtful questions. Here, there is a commitment to engaging with cinema which you don’t find everywhere,” he shared.

The filmmaker then spoke about “Midsommar”, which he penned while going through a break-up in personal life. He said, “‘Midsommar’ is a horror comedy. It’s a dark comedy. I don’t see it as a horror film actually. It’s more of a fairytale.”

Aster explains why he loves the horror genre: “If you want to tell a dark story, you can go very deep in the horror genre without alienating people. Other genres don’t give as much license to do that. I love all genres but horror was an appropriate genre for the story I wanted to tell with ‘Hereditary’. With ‘Midsommar’, the film has some horror elements that just felt appropriate while telling a story.”