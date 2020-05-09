Satyavathi Rathod calls for irrigating every acre in Yellandu Constituency

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for ST, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod has called upon engineers to prepare plans to irrigate every single acre of Yellandu constituency while working towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ‘s aim to provide assured irrigation to every acre in the State. She said this while reviewing the irrigation works in Yellandu and Mahabubabad constituencies at Sankshema Bhavan here on Saturday.

The Minister directed officers to survey the extent of land that has no irrigation facilities in Yellandu and prepare a detailed plan to provide irrigation facilities to that land including the ways to supply, the availability and need for water. Irrigation Engineer In Chief Muralidhar Rao directed the officers of the department to look into options such as augmentation of existing capacity of tanks or to build a new reservoir . He suggested linking Rollapadu, Lalithapur and Bayyaram Tanks. He wanted a detailed report on the ways to irrigate even the tail end lands of the constituency.

He observed that water bodies in Mahabubabad are flowing even in hot summer thanks to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He directed the irrigation engineers to complete construction of canals and other structures in two months of time to irrigate every acre of land .

Yellandu MLA Haripriya Naik, Sitarama Project Chief Engineer Venkata Krishna, SRSP Project Chief Engineer Shankar, Superintending Engineers and Deputy Engineers of the department attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .