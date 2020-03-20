Satyavathi Rathod reviews Anganwadis

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for ST, Women, and, Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod directed the officers concerned to ensure that food prepared at Anganwadi centres under the Arogya Lakshmi scheme is done under hygienic conditions and served between 9 and 11 am. The Minister reviewed the preparedness of the department in view of coronavirus scare.

Rathod said Anganwadi and Mini Anganwadi centres would have to work till Chief Minister orders the closure of these centres. “But care must be taken to ensure that anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 doesn’t enter the Anganwadi centers. If anyone is identified with the symptoms, inform the same to higher officials in the district,” she said.

She also directed the officers to keep sanitisers at disposal of students in all Gurukulas and premises must be sanitised frequently. She also held a tele-conference with Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and, Warangal Urban District Collectors and asked them to quarantine anyone found with Covid-19 symptoms. She also asked Superintendents of Police not to allow any public meetings and demonstrations till further orders.

