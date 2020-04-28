Satyavathi Rathod reviews steps taken in Mulugu to check COVID-19

By | Published: 9:28 pm 9:31 pm

Mulugu: Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod appreciated the efforts of officials in containing the Coronavirus pandemic in the district, pointing out that there were no active positive cases in Mulugu as on today.

She also added that she was praying to the tribal deities Sammakka-Sarakka to ensure that no virus infects the people in the district.

She reviewed the measures to contain COVID-19, relief to the migrant labourers and paddy procurement with the officials at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. She said that only two COVID-19 positive cases had been reported in the district.

“But fortunately, the two persons recovered and were discharged from the hospital. Family members of the patients also tested negative for COVID-19 . Now, there are no active COVID-19 cases,” she added.

Stating that the government was taking all steps to provide maximum relief to the migrant workers, she said that migrant workers had been allotted a shelter and provided with food. “The migrant workers have also been provided with rice, essential commodities and some cash,” she added.

On paddy procurement, she said that the government is procuring the paddy by setting up procurement centres in each village. “If the farmers bring the gunny bags, they will be paid for the gunny bags too. The government is committed to purchase each grain,” she added.

Earlier, she inaugurated paddy procurement centres at Mulugu and Palsal villages. MP Maloth Kavitha, MLA Seethakka, District Collector S Krishna Aditya and other officials were present.

