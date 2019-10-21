Satyavathi Rathod thanks voters for massive turnout

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: With a voter turnout of 84 per cent for Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Monday expressed her happiness and thanked voters for turning up in large numbers, reflecting the vibrant democracy of the nation.

She attributed the large turnout of voters to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s novel schemes from which every household had benefited in the State. She felt that the increased voting percentage was an indication that people were in favour of the ruling TRS and were electing TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy beyond any doubt. She also thanked the party members for their support during the poll campaign.

