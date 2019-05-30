Saudi accident survivor reunites with grandparents in Telangana

By | Published: 1:14 am

Jeddah: The orphaned child of Telangana followed by death of both parents in road accident in Saudi Arabia has finally reunited with grandparents back home in India. Four-year old, Abdul Raheem, escaped unhurt in a road accident in which his parents – father Feroz Ahmed and mother Swapna Lata – were killed. The child has reached Hyderabad on Thursday morning, according to family sources.

The weeping child at site of the accident in remote desert town in central Saudi Arabia was found by police and was in their protection until he was handed over to Dr. Sami Amjad, a colleague of Dr. Swapna.

Dr. Sami, who drove 300 km to reach accident spot, took the custody of child from the police. He also successfully located an NRI, Abdul Khader Jeelani of Hyderabad, who was traveling to Hyderabad on Thursday and formally handed over the child to him after getting nod from Indian Embassy.

Finding a seat to Hyderabad as Ramzan holidays around the corner and flights are fully booked was not an easy task, in addition to complying the International Air Transport Association (IATA) norms for an unaccompanied minor passenger. In this case, Embassy has certified that since both parents were dead and it has authorised Jeelani to accompany the child from Saudi to Hyderabad. Dr. Sami has borne the expenses for the child’s travel.

The Malayali community which is forefront in rendering to help needy compatriots again exhibited its care and concern in this case too.

The Malayali community worker in Zulfi town, where the accident took place, Shahul and prominent community worker in Riyadh Shihab Kottukad are set for burial of Dr. Swapna and Feroz on Friday in Zulfi.

40-year old Swapna Lata, native of Mahbubnagar, along with her husband Feroz Ahmed, Jogulamba Gadwal, were killed in a road accident in Arthaviya near Zulfi, 270 km away from Riyadh on Saturday while returning from Makkah.