Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 100,000

By | Published: 1:31 pm

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia registered 3,045 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases to 101,914, the health ministry tweeted.

The death toll reached 712 after the reporting of 36 new fatalities. The recoveries increased to 72,817 with the 1,026 newly recovered cases, Xinhua reported.

Saudi Arabia has 28,385 actives cases, of which 1,564 are in critical condition.

In mid-February, Saudi Arabia offered generous support to China to help fight the deadly virus. As the virus raged in Saudi Arabia, a team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom on April 15 to assist its anti-coronavirus fight.