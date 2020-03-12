Saudi suspends flights to India and other countries

By | Published: 3:42 pm

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia temporarily banned the travel of its citizens and residents to India and other 38 countries including European Union states as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday citing a ministry of interior source.

The statement said Saudi citizens and nationals of the countries covered by the ban who have valid residency in the Kingdom are given 72-hour period to return to Saudi Arabia before the travel suspension decision becomes effective.

The ban has excluded Indian and Philippine health professionals working in Saudi Arabia besides shipping and cargo services, according to the statement.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia stood at 45 cases as of early Thursday.

The Indian consulate in Jeddah has set up hotline for Indian pilgrims those arrived prior to suspension of travel and return home and such people can be contacted on 00966554403023 around the clock.

On February 27 the Kingdom announced the temporary suspension of entry for individuals seeking to perform Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, as well as tourists traveling from countries where the coronavirus poses a risk as determined by health authorities.

On Wednesday evening, Kuwait announced two-week public holidays from Thursday to March 26 to contain the spread of virus.

It also declared that suspension of all flights effective from Friday till further notice and only Kuwaiti citizens and their first-degree relatives allowed to enter into the country. It also prohibited gatherings at restaurants, cafes, hotel ballrooms and malls, according to official state news agency KUNA.

Kuwait also made mandatory of health examination for all foreign workers, including Indians, who arrived in the country from February 27.

