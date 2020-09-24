Saudi to open grand mosques in Makkah, Madina gradually

An average of 500 pilgrims from Hyderabad airport alone visit Makkah and Madina daily prior to the suspension.

Jeddah: In a significant development on easing Covid restrictions, Saudi Arabia will begin gradually opening two Islamic shrines in Makkah and Madina for the general public. The government announced on Tuesday that it would allow Umrah pilgrimage from October 4. The Umrah pilgrimage and visits to the grand mosque was suspended in February as preventive measure to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

The entry of Umrah pilgrims, worshippers and visitors to the two holy mosques will be regulated through smartphone application, I'tamarna, which will be available on smartphones from September 27.

The app will enable the pilgrims and visitors to plan their pilgrimage and visit in advance, as well as to make reservation of optional services to perform their rituals in ease and comfort, in addition to ensuring the compliance of the health and precautionary measures and preventive protocols.

Allowing Umrah will be done gradually in different stages, the arrival of pilgrims and visitors from outside the Kingdom will be slow, and from the countries the Ministry of Health determines pose no health risk with regard to the coronavirus, state news agency reported on Wednesday.

In the first phase, Saudi Arabia will allow its citizens and expatriates inside the Kingdom to perform Umrah starting from October 4, with a 30 per cent capacity limit that ensures adherence to coronavirus precautionary measures, which translates to 6,000 pilgrims per day in the grand mosque in Mecca.

In the second phase, citizens and expats inside the country can perform Umrah pilgrimage, visit the Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, and pray in two holy mosques starting from October 18, with a 75 per cent capacity limit that ensures adherence to coronavirus precautionary measures, which translates to 15,000 pilgrims per day and 40,000 worshippers per day in the grand mosque in Mecca. As well as a 75 per cent capacity limit that ensures adherence to coronavirus precautionary measures in the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Saudi citizens and expats inside and outside the country will be allowed to perform Umrah pilgrimage, visit the Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, and pray in Two Holy Mosques starting from November 1 and until the official end of the coronavirus pandemic or the announcement of the danger having passed in the third phase.

In the fourth stage, allowing citizens and nationals inside and outside the Kingdom to perform Umrah pilgrimage, visit the Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, and pray in two holy mosques, with 100 per cent of the natural capacity of the grand mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

