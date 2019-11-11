Saurabh Chaudhary bags silver medal at Asian Shooting Championships

By | Published: 7:04 pm

Doha: Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged a silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol at the Asian Shooting Championships here on Sunday.

North Korea’s Kim Song Guk clinched the gold medal in the event, scoring 246.5. Also, Guk created a new World and Asian Record at 10m Air Pistol Men Final. The bronze medal was won by Iran’s Foroughi Javed.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Chaudhary.

“Saurabh wins silver!#TOPSAthlete @SChaudhary2002 wins silver in men’s 10m air pistol at the #AsianShooting Championships. Many congratulations on another impressive display.#KheloIndia @KirenRijiju @RijijuOffice @PIB_India @PMOIndia @DGSAI @IndiaSports,” SAI tweeted.