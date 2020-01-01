Savaari set for release on Feb 7

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Anew-age rom-com with a narrative that has a horse as a key player and Nandu of 100% Love fame joining in with Priyanka Sharma in the lead is getting ready for release. Directed by Saahith Mothkuri, Savaari has been scheduled for a release on February 7 and the team is busy with last bits of the production.

Touted as an animal love entertainer with a wider appeal that reaches out to all sections of the audience, the movie has already grabbed the attention with its teaser. Songs from Savaari, too, have gone viral and received huge response on the social media. The lyrical Nee Kannulu song sung by Rahul Sipligunj has already logged in 5 million digital views and counting, while the other number from the movie Undi Pova does not lag behind much.

The theatrical rights of Savaari have been acquired by Asian Cinemas and will release the film. Produced by Santhosh Mothkuri and Nishank Reddy Kudithi under Kaalva Narasimha Swamy productions, the movie has music by Shekar Chandra. All eyes are on Nandu who has come out with some good performances in his previous outings such as Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Pelli Choopulu, apart from 100%