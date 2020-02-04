‘Savaari’ to be memorable flick in Nandu’s career

By | Published: 7:03 pm 7:04 pm

Starring young hero Nandu and Priyanka Sarma in the lead roles, the upcoming movie Savaari is hitting screens on February 7. The movie is being produced jointly by Santosh Mothkuri and Nishanth Reddy under the banner Kalwa Narasimha Swamy Productions. Producer Sharath Marar said, “Nandu is a very special friend to me.

We have a very strong bong between us. The theatrical trailer and the teaser look very gripping. I congratulate Sahith and the whole team for bringing out good output with a limited budget. The images and visuals from teaser and trailer give a lasting impact on the audience. I can see the confidence and conviction in his eyes. Songs from Sekhar Chandra will be an added highlight to the movie.”

Speaking on the occasion, actor Nandu said, “It is not the filmy background that is important to settle in Filmnagar. It is the content an actor should have. Actors like Kartikeya and Vishwaksen are among those new-age stars that made a good mark in Telugu cinema industry.” Producer Raj Kandukuri said,” The title Savaari looks very peppy.

The title itself is very attractive. Sahith looks like someone from Bollywood — his making and craft are so different. And Nandu is also a super-talented star. He looks handsome on screen and talented chap too. I hope Savaari would bring him a break in his career” Young actor Kartikeya said actor Nandu had proved his mettle as an actor in the industry. “His journey in the field is inspiration to many budding actors.

I am just two years old in the industry, but Nandu has a good fighting spirit although he had experimented with handful of characters on the silver screen.” Priyanka Sharma said she is very happy and lucky to have landed the role in Savaari. “The movie is going to be one of memorable flicks in Nandu’s career. He has been very supportive and hardworking. I am lucky to have landed the role. And all Telugu fans will be proud after watching the movie on February 7.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter