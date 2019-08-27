Savchenko Boris lifts chess title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: Russian Grand Master Savchenko Boris, with 8 points from 10 rounds, emerged champion in the inaugural Grand Master Chess Open tournament at the Marriot Hotel on Tuesday.

Boris was tied for the top spot with Ukraine’s Tukhaev Adam on eight points. However, Boris defeated Tukhaev in the 10th round and that helped him lay his hands on the trophy and get richer by Rs 2.5 lakh. The second placed Adam took home rs 2 lakh. With 7.5 points, Tajikistan’s Khusenkhojaev Muhammad took the third place.

In other results, Telangana’s Raja Ritvik was the best placed from the state at 10th position with 7 points.

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy and VC and MD A Dinakar Babu distributed the trophies and cash awards to the winners.

K Sarath Chandra was declared as the best player from Telangana while Chetan Sharma was declared as best player from Andhra Pradesh.

Top 20: 1. Savchenko Boris (Russia) (8), 2. Gukhaev Adam (Ukraine) (8), 3. Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (Tajikistan (7.5), 4. Triapishko Alexandr (Russia) (7.5), 5. Sahoo Utkal Ranjan (Odisha) (7.5), 6. RR Laxman (ICF) (7.5), 7. NB Hari Madhavan (TN) (7.5), 8. Kaustuv Kundu (WB) (7.5), 9. Mosadeghpour Masoud (Iran) (7), 10. R Raja Rithvik (TS) (7), 11. V Pranav (TN) (7), 12. Smirnov Pavel (Russia) (7), 13. Aaryan Varshney (Ind) (7), 14. Kushagra Mohan (TS) (7), 15. Sammed Jaykumar Shete (Mah) (7), 16. Ziatdinov Raset (USA) (7), 17. Ayushh Ravikumar (TN) (7), 18. Baivab Mishra (Odisha) (7), 19. J Ramakrishna (Andhra Bank) (7), 20. K rathnakaran (S Rly) (7).

