‘Save every drop of rain water for safe future’

Karimnagar: As part of its three-day tour of the district, Jal Shakti Abhiyan Central team led by nodal officer SP Singh along with District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed visited Garshakurthi village in Gangadhara mandal on Thursday and inspected the National Rural Management (NRM) works such as community farm pond, fish pond, and plantation sites here.

Interacting with villagers, the visitors held an awareness meeting with all the villagers, SHGs, Swacha grahis, and farmers including school students and educated the them about water conservation methods. Speaking on the occasion, SP Singh emphasized the need to save every drop of rain water and the need to maintain ground water levels for the purpose of drinking and irrigation for a safer generation of next.

Collector informed that an action plan was prepared to take up water conservation programmes in the district from July 1 to September 15 this year. Besides desiltation of tanks, 150 rain water harvesting pits, 10 farm ponds will be constructed in every village in the district. Later, they visited the plantation sites and check dam constructed under MGNREGS at Venkataiahpalli village and made the villagers takiing oath for water conservation.

The representives of Jal Shakti Abhiyan advised the farmers to go for crops such as maize, red gram, green gram, jowar and others which requir less water. DRDO A Venkateshwar Rao, DGNO N Hari Kumar, DIO Srinivasa Rao Gupta, APD A Manjula Devi, and others attended the programme.

