Save the mighty Banyan trees

Hyderabad is the fourth most populous State in the country. And this city is home to 68 lakh people i.e., 18,480 people per square kilometre. And we, the people, have needs. We need water, electricity, houses, and wide roads. Because denizens tend to spend considerable amount of time commuting, wide roads have become a need.

While government is all for the development, it is wedged between rock and a hard place when it comes to dealing with trees that come in the way of a road plan. It is in one of these road-widening schemes that have put not one, not two, but over 900 majestic banyan trees which guard the road between Hyderabad and Bijapur (Chevella) in danger. All these trees have been marked for the axe and that got the tree enthusiasts talking and starting a conversation on the point that there is, indeed, a choice that could save the trees.

However, the officials have been doing their bit to add to the green patches and increase green cover in the State as has been witnessed earlier through the umpteen initiatives taken up as part of ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram’ scheme.

India, as a country, has come a long way; both development and technology wise. And it is time we find an alternative statement for “trees come in the way of development”. Uday Krishna Peddireddi, environmentalist, presents that alternative to the officials. “As somebody who is into saving trees, we always keep tabs on oldest trees which could be at the danger of felling.

When we first got to know about the 900+ fully-grown banyan trees being in danger, we immediately sprung to action. We have put out tweets, brought the issue to the notice of officials, and petition (www.change.org/save300trees) comes as one of the attempts to convince NHAI and TS Government to give us permission to translocate the trees to the sides of widened roads, so that it wouldn’t hamper the local ecosystem,” says Uday Krishna, founding trustee, Veta Foundation, which has already carried out translocations of over 2,000 trees in Telangana.

Along with Veta Foundation, there are many other tree enthusiasts who have come together to voice the concerns. “It’s not just about saving a tree, it’s about saving the whole ecosystem. Now, we are just a group of tree enthusiasts who go on regular tree walks and during these sessions, we discuss about various topics like butterflies, moths, and many other things.

So, it’s more than just a ‘tree’,” says Asiya Khan, a naturalist and a regular speaker at Lamakaan. Asiya is one of the tree enthusiasts who started the petition <http://chng.it/68w6jmjM> to #SaveBanyansOfChevella. “Even before putting this petition out there, we, as a group, came up with ideas. We wanted to get this issue to everybody’s attention. Our goal is to come up with a practical solution and not romanticise the issue,” she added.

Both the petitions have been receiving encouraging responses and the movement is gaining traction. Over 19,000 people have already signed the petitions and the numbers are only growing. These statistics indicate that this movement is not just about saving trees but also about coming up with a sensible solution where development and green patches go together.

So, will these solutions add a breath of fresh air to our concrete jungles?