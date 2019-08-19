Save the planet with these electric vehicles

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Though at this moment, Electric Vehicles are outnumbered by vehicles that run on petrol/diesel engines, EVs and PHEVs are sure to take over sooner or later. And with all the big automobile players getting into action with their range of Electric products, the game has gone a notch higher.

Here’s a sneak peek at the line-up

Tata Altroz EV

The sleek-looking hatchback Tata Altroz EV was displayed at the Geneva motor show earlier this year and is currently being worked on. The all-electric version is likely to take a while to hit market. Tata revealed that that the Altroz EV will have a 250-300km expected range and fast-charge capability with 80 percent charge in one hr.

Renaut Zoe

Zoe, deemed as an all-electric car is being tested with a few upgrades by Renaut in India and is expected to hit the roads soon. The upgraded Zoe promises a range of 400 km.

Renault K-ZE

Another car from the same stables is the The K-ZE, which will go on sale in China, later this year. The Kwid-lookalike K-ZE promises range of 250km on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

MG eZS

British automotive marquee Morris Garages (MG) is coming up with all-electric eZS SUV which will have a 148 hp motor driving the front wheels and will be equipped with a 45 kWh battery. The car, to be launched this December is estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti is bringing out the Wagon R EV priced aggressively upon launch, next year. Although not confirmed by the makers, the car is expected to deliver a 200 km range.

Mahindra eKUV100

With the e2o being scrapped off owing to safety issues, an electric version of the KUV100 will take its place as Mahindra’s EV hatchback by early 2020. The car could be priced around Rs 10 lakh and is expected to have a maximum range of around 140 km. It is expected to be positioned below the Mahindra eVerito.

The list continues, as some of the biggies are also launching their EVs – Jaguar I-Pace, Ford Aspire EV, BMW i8 Roadster, Audi e-tron and Nissan Leaf to name a few. Spoiled for choice? We sure are!